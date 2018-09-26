Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and other party leaders have stormed the residence of Senator Iyiola Omisore to plead with him to support the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, in the rerun supplementary election holding in seven polling units in Osun State.

The Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunke Amosun; Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, were some of those who visited Omisore’s residence in Ile Ife late Tuesday night to beg him to support Oyetola.

Others are: the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and other chieftains of the ruling party held a meeting with Omisore.

Omisore contested the governorship poll held on Saturday on the platform of the Social Democratic Party and came third behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who polled the highest number of votes and Oyetola who trailed Adeleke by 353 votes.

The details of the meeting are still sketchy but a chieftain of the APC said the party was optimistic of winning.

The Director of Publicity, Research, and Strategy of the APC in Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, confirmed the meeting to our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

Oyatomi said, “I can confirm to you that our leaders went to Senator Omisore’s residence yesterday and had a good talk with him. We are optimistic that we will win the election and both sides will benefit from that discussion.”