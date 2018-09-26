The Alliance for Cooperating Political Parties (ACPP) has declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of Thursday’s governorship rerun election in Osun State.

Leader of the political group, Prince Adesoji Masilo, who was also a candidate of African People’s Alliance (APA) in the Osun gubernatorial election, said the coalition threw its weight behind the candidature of Oyetola because it believes in his competence to govern the state.

Masilo said that his party (African People’s Alliance) polled over 2,000 votes at the recent governorship poll in the state, saying over 20 political parties decided to support APC owing to the party’s progressive spirit.

He said APC has proved that it is capable developing the state and that members of the coalition should troop out, on Thursday, and cast their votes for the party.

Masilo condemned the rate of vote-buying that characterised last Saturday’s election, insisting that politicians should desist from such act.

He also urged voters to refrain from selling their votes and ensure that they vote for Oyetola.