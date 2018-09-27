The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 16 members of the Peoples Democratic Party that it claimed were in possession of “customised INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription of “INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer” during the Osun rerun.

The police also said the suspects, who included Moshood Adejare, the PDP House of Representatives aspirant in Orolu Federal Constituency, were trying to gain access to restricted areas during the rerun election in the state.

“Police team on stop and search duties at Orolu; intercepted vehicles with sixteen persons on board in possession of customized INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription of “INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer” and PDP membership cards, The suspects are using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation”, said Superintendent Folasade Odoro, the Police Public Relations Officer in the DIG Operations Office.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk report that some accredited INEC Observers were arrested or denied access to polling units. Therefore, assuring the good people of Osun State and other critical stakeholders of its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair re-run election while investigation continues”, Odoro said.

Apart from Adejare, the other suspects were identified as Olaoye Asimi, Raimi Taofeeq, Gbenga Olapade, Charles Amibiogoiu, Ayomide Ayansola, Kayode Dada and Daramola Segun.

Others were Tunji Akinroyinmi, Kunle Adedeji, Habeeb Bahiru, Yisa Sodiq, Adeolu Bamijoko, Oladipo Samson and Adeolu Bamidele. All the suspects were all men.