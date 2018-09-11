The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will re-open the sale and submission of nomination forms for election into the Osun State House of Assembly from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.

The party announced this in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its National Publicity Secretary, on Monday in Abuja.

This, he said, was to avoid distractions and to ensure full participation of the party’s supporters and members in the forthcoming Osun governorship elections scheduled for Sept. 22.

He added that screening of the legislative aspirants from the state would commence on Oct. 2 through Oct. 6.