The All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in Osun State, has warned all its 29 governorship aspirants against rancour and disputation among themselves before, during and after party’s primary to select its candidate for the governorship election.

The party in a statement signed by Barrister Kunle Oyatomi, its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, admonished all the aspirants to continue their campaign for primary election in a friendly and convivial spirit.

He urged the governorship aspirants in the party to continue with the ‘friendly and convivial spirit and in the best interest of democracy in the state.

‘It is encouraging that most of the aspirants have lived up to their signed pledges to run their campaign in a spirit consistent with loyalty, commitment to party ideas and respect for the rules of this exercise,” he said.

Oyatomi reminded the aspirants that ‘whoever wins becomes the party candidate and symbol of its aspirations and plans for the progress of the state.

‘It will, therefore, be out of place and anti-party for any of them to sell the party’s government short and vilify its leadership and still claim loyalty or entitlement to be its representative or flag bearer in the coming governorship election,” he said.