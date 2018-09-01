The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has come down hard on three members of the State House of Assembly, who recently dumped the party to join the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

DAILY POST reports that three members of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide, Hon. Debo Akanbi and Hon. Abdulahi Ibrahim dumped the party on Saturday, and subsequently declared for the ADP.

The Director of Publicity, Strategy and Research of the party, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, in his reaction on Saturday, said the defected members should resign.

He said the party remained intact despite the spate of defections ahead of the governorship election slated for September 22.

“Those defected members should resign, they are free to go but they should be honourable enough to resign their membership of the House.

“The APC is intact and functional. No division whatsoever,” he said.