Osun 2022: No amount of gang-up against Governor Oyetola will thrive – Senator Bashiru

The spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has hinted that no amount of propaganda and gang-up against the incumbent Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, would see the light of day.

He said the party has put in place strong mechanisms and internal structures around the Governor to ensure his emergence not only at the primary but also at the next governorship election.

Bashiru noted that the re-election of Oyetola was God’s project that could not be upturned by mere mortals.

This is even as he warned political detractors and interlopers against heating up the polity as the election draws near.

The Senate Spokesman who is the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District spoke in Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government, during the inauguration of 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road reconstructed by Governor Oyetola after 33 years of neglect.

Bashiru who called on those aspiring for one political office or the other to nurture their ambition with caution, politeness and tread softly, said the majority of the party’s loyalists are solidly behind Oyetola re-election.

He challenged those who want to contest against the Governor at the party’s primary to do so with civility and stop maligning his personality, saying such an act will rather earn them disgrace and hatred, not empathy.

“We are not saying no one should contest against Governor Oyetola at the primary. What we are saying is that no one should take the advantage to hurl abuses on any member of the party or the personality of Mr. Governor.

“Contest is the beauty of democracy. It gives strength to democracy, but it shouldn’t be abused. As it is, one person has obtained form to contest in our party and we are expecting others to follow suit; but all we know is that no amount of propaganda, political gimmicks and gang-up can pull down the already-built winning structure of the incumbent Governor to return re-elected.

“We are aware of the intent of those that are making noise that they want to contest. They should go ahead and if they don’t have the fund to obtain nomination and declaration of intent forms, I will lend them to show that no one is against their show of interest to contest.

“With God on our side, we are confident of winning both the primary and the real governorship election. As we all know, the first general election supervised by the Governor took our party to victory. We won 23 seats out of 26 seats of the State House of Assembly. Similarly, our party won 6 seats out of 9 seats of Federal House of Representatives and 2 Senatorial seats out of 3. This is a pass mark and it shows that we are fully on the ground.

“As you all know, a lot of things have been addressed capable of taking our party to the promised land and earn us victory at all elections. Our Governor is committed to this and we are assured of victory by God’s Grace,” he added.