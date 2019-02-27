



The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, has said the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari will guarantee uninterrupted development of critical infrastructure in the country.

The NEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, early Wednesday, declared President Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23 Presidential Election held nationwide.

Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,191, 847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 11,255, 978.

Okechukwu, reacting, told NAN in Enugu that the resounding victory of President Buhari at the poll had provided a lifeline to ongoing development of critical infrastructure.

“These critical infrastructures included roads, rail and massive investment in agriculture, which is geared towards diversification of the country’s economic base and attaining self-sufficiency in food production,’’ he said.

The VON boss said that the South-East had a lot to gain with the re-election of Buhari to serve the country for another four years.

“The Eastern Rail Line Corridor, Enugu Coal, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu Urban Water Scheme and others are now guaranteed.

“This is why the jubilation in the entire South-East concerning this victory,’’ he added.

Okechukwu said not minding economic downturn shortly after Buhari assumed office in 2015, his administration within its first tenure, embarked on provision of additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

He said that the president-elect was also doing 5,000 kilometres of federal roads and 5,000 kilometres standard gauge rail lines.

“Buhari’s uncommon stride in the provision of critical infrastructure is why we are happy with his victory this morning,’’ he said.

He insisted that the Buhari administration had invested in critical infrastructure, more than any other government since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

“This is the foundation of prosperity as captured in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of his administration,” Okechukwu, said.

The VON DG maintained that there was “no better opportunity than the second term of President Buhari to consolidate on the gains already made’’.