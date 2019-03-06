



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has again assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t Islamize Nigeria.

Osinbajo explained that he is a “born again Christian” and the Vice President, as such Buhari can’t Islamize the country.

Speaking during a Town Hall meeting in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday, Osinbajo disclosed that Buhari doesn’t interfere with the religions of those around him.

The Vice President maintained that Nigeria was too big for an individual to impose a religion against their wish.

According to Osinbajo: “One of the reasons our members have not benefited from most of our programmes is because the Government is not APC.

“Come Saturday by the grace of God, we shall change the present day government and enthrone APC through Uche Sampson Ogah.

“The PDP want to use the media to claim that APC does not favour Christians. The president is a Muslim, I’m a Christian.

“A born again Christian for that matter. Nobody can Islamize Nigeria because there is absolutely nothing like that.

“Buhari has no intention of Islamizing Nigeria. He is a man who doesn’t interfere in anybody’s religion.

“He doesn’t force anybody to follow his. Such talks are lies and are mere political propaganda. The biggest church auditorium in the world, with 100,000 capacity is in Abuja.”