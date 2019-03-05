



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised that the Federal Government will pay special security attention to Delta State during the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections, stressing that nothing would be left to chance in preparation for the polls.

He spoke on Monday during a town hall meeting with leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State as well as traditional rulers, opinion leaders etc where he heard grievances and complaint from party men and women who converged in their hundreds at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.

Osinbajo promised that the federal government was interested in the conduct of a free and fair elections where the outcome would reflect the choice of the people devoid of manipulations.

Earlier in his address, APC governorship candidate for Delta state, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, had appealed to the federal government for heavy security presence to prevent manipulation of the electoral processes.

Great Ogboru, who was upbeat about his chances at the polls, emphasized that aside the fear of rigging and manipulation, he was sure of winning on Saturday.

It was however observed that some aggreived members of the APC booed and accused the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, of anti-party activities, which, they alleged led to the average performance of candidates of the party in last February 23 polls in the state.

Osinbajo was accompanied to the meeting by the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, APC Deputy National Chairman, South West, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, former governor of Delta, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Delta APC governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, and Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, among others.