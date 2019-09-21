<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated his conviction that Nigeria has great hopes towards development as its success is key to Africa’s development.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said that the Vice President delivered the 8th Convocation Lecture of the Osun State University on Saturday in Osogbo.

Osinbajo spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”.

The Vice President told the audience that there was hope that Nigeria would achieve its potential.

“This country is bound to succeed; we will get there.

“Our founding fathers were all right, even though they had not even then seen Nigeria’s true potential Nigeria.

“And indeed as Nigeria grows, so does Africa,” he said.