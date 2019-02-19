



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa (APC, Zamfara) over the lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at the vice president’s office in the presidential villa, Abuja, lasted for over three hours.

Newsmen report that the fallout of the crisis that trailed the APC primaries in Zamfara state led to the inability of the party to field candidates for governorship, national and state assemblies elections.

Out of the nine candidates who purchased the governorship forms of the APC in Zamfara, eight – led by Marafa – are challenging the position of governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is claiming that the party conducted primaries in the state.

Speaking after the meeting, Marafa said the vice president invited him over the political impasse in Zamfara state.

“I am here on the invitation of the vice president. It has to do with the political impasse in Zamfara; he called to see if we can work a way out of it,” he said.

Asked whether the discussion was fruitful, Marafa said: “Our discussions were quite fruitful; it was an honest discussion; he is a good man and he gave out a proposal which we are going to look at because I am not alone in the journey; I have followers and friends. We are going to look at it and I promised I will get back to him today or tomorrow.

“The vice president is concerned that the problem still lingers up until this time and he promised to do the needful and we will tap from his years of experience and wisdom.”