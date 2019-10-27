<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, on Saturday presented the party’s flag to Governor Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Chief Edward Onoja, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The presentation of the flag to the APC candidate and his running mate, which took place at the traditional headquarters of Igala people, signalled the official flag-off of the party’s campaign rally.

In attendance at the event were – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and his Kwara, Yobe and Niger counterparts, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Mai Mala Buni; and Abubakar Sani Bello respectively.

Also at the rally were – the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar; serving Senators, House of Representatives members, the APC National Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa and all members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

There was a massive crowd of supporters at the Quaibo Secondary School playing-ground, Idah, who witnessed the official launch of the APC governorship campaign rally.

In his address at the rally, Osinbajo said the party’s candidate would win the November 16 poll.

The Vice President appealed to the electorates to come out en-masse to vote for Bello, saying they should not entertain fear, and give in to voters’ apathy.

Oshiomhole described Bello as a tested and trusted politician, who has performed excellently during his first tenure.

He said the party’s candidate has a passion for the sustainable development of Kogi, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state.

He said: “If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now, you will understand there is a need to vote for Bello for continuity.

“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint.”