Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government is committed to the rescue of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls abducted Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday during a town hall meeting with some Nigerians in New York, United States, adding that over 108 girls have been rescued so far, and added that community policing can effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges including kidnappings.

“There are cases that are as important as other cases that have received worldwide attention. But at the same time, when you measure it against the performance of girls that have been freed till date, over 108 Christian girls.

“We shouldn’t say it’s Christian religious freedom, but who is responsible for kidnapping is committing an economic crime. To solve the problem, we need community, we need the state police,” he said.

Osinbajo also lamented that the country recorded a population of 112.7 million people living in extreme poverty in 2010 lamenting that the government during that period did not create Social Investment Programmes that will help ameliorate the situation.

“As at 2010, Nigeria had about 112.7 million people living in extreme poverty. Nothing in place, there was no Social Investment Programme, there was no social security, no way of taking people out of poverty.

“That was the reason why we decided to put in place the National Social Investment Programme because it was to address questions of how to get our people out of poverty,” Osinbajo said.