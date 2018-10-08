



Former Edo Governor Oserheimen Osunbor has been appointed the Chairman of National Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship and legislative primary elections.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, inaugurated the party’s Committee on Monday.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Other members of the committee are Mike Ugwa (Secretary), Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, Bashorun Reuben Famnyibo, and Abdulrahaman Adamu, while Mr Mike Ugwa will serve as Secretary.