



Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, has described the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, as a bad apple, whose style of leadership is problematic.

Obaseki recently resigned his membership of the APC and later announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday, June 19, 2020, following his disqualification from the party’s primary election.

While reacting to Obaseki’s defection, Ize-Iyamu in an interview with TheSun said the governor attempted to impose himself as the candidate of his party before his ‘rightful disqualification.’

He said, “He (Obaseki) has now left the party, following his rightful disqualification. Many party members heaved a sigh of relief when he left and currently, we are closing ranks and unifying the party for the election.

“Should my party elect me at the primaries on June 22, all the issues you speak of will be resolved in no time because really, they are all political. As aforementioned, we are already reaching out to everyone involved now that the bad apple has voluntarily taken itself out of the bag”.





He also said he is confident of defeating the governor if he emerged as the APC candidate in the September 2020 governorship election, adding that the people of Edo state are tired of Obaseki’s ‘problematic leadership’.

“If a person claims to have performed well, and is loved by all, as he believes, why does it scare him so much that another man is joining the party or aspiring to contest for the same office?

“Whether in the APC or any other platform, as long as the contest will be determined by Edo people, I am confident of victory against him. If you drive around the state today and feel the pulse of the people, you will understand why I am that confident. The verdict is out on Obaseki’s term as governor and in summary, the people are tired of his problematic leadership, which has focused only on personal battles and needless confrontations,” he said.