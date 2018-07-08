A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, says that the leadership of the party is currently engaging in discussions to bring back the New APC splinter group.

Kalu said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on the sideline of a farewell party held in honour of the Czech Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Pavel Mikes.

The former governor who said the APC leadership was committed to resolving its crisis amicably, noted that the leaders were in touch with all aggrieved members to ensure that the party is not consumed by the crisis rocking it.

Kalu, described the current crisis in the party as a family matter that would soon be brought under control.

He said that the task which is Paramount to members of the APC was the return of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“We have through our new chairman engaged most of them to get them back.

”The kind of jubilation, what you people want to have is not what we have at the moment, because we will control it. It is a family matter, in every family you quarrel.

“Tinubu is busy, he is talking, everybody is busy, and in all arms of the APC we are busy talking to everybody as much as we can. Ali Modu Sheriff and everybody you can think about, we are busy talking as much as we can so it is a family matter”, he said.

He expressed concern about the attitude of some leaders in the country which he said would enhance the growth of democracy.

He said that rather than leaders concentrating on how to bring the dividends of democracy to Nigerians they are busy fighting one another.

According to him, Nigeria as a nation ought to have grown past this stage.

He condemned the claim in some quarters that President Buhari condones the activities of killer herdsmen, particularly in the middle belt.

The former governor called on state governors to do more and support the Federal government’s efforts in tackling the situation.

“Nobody in Nigeria today is asking how this country will progress; they are just busy fighting each other which is not the process of democracy.

”Democracy cares about the people, it talks about what can you do for the people, it cares about the extent of benefits of democratic process that people would get.

“We should talk about the people, 190 million Nigerians, 200 million Nigerians that have no food, no good education no good health, how to eradicate the Almajiris these are what commitment leaders should give,” he saidThe former governor noted that the APC is on track.

“President Buhari has done very well in most of the things.

”We will go back to the drawing board and put economic prosperity, that is where we are lacking,” he said.

He said, if re-elected in 2019, Buhari would bring new blue prints and attitude to the economy, which would in turn bring prosperity to the people.

The ambassador earlier in his remarks expressed thanks for the get together organised by the former governor.

Mikes said that he had enjoyed his stay in the country in the last five years.