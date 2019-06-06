<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that he will run for the position of Deputy Senate President in a bid to ensure that the Southeast is fully represented in all fairness.

This Orji Kalu said he will do regardless of what his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides.

The former Governor of Abia State who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said the 9th Assembly will standout and do that which is right for the Nigerian people.

He further stressed that giving the Southeast a worthy position is in line with ensuring that the nation is ruled with equity.

“Let me be honest with you even if the party ask me not to run, I will run on the floor of the House, this is one position I have to run for because you cannot leave the Southeast alone, you can’t leave them behind,” Kalu declared.

“We are in the process of doing the right thing and the East will be given a place in the scheme of things. I am asking that the East should be given the Deputy Senate President.

“There is a high level of discussions about that and I’m sure that by partisan it would be a law in the House.”