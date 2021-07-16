Politics

Opposition lawmakers stage walkout as House passes electoral act

Chidinma Uchechukwumgemezu
The House of Representatives, Tuesday, intervened in the conflict between telecommunication companies and banks over N42billion debts from Unstructured Supplementary Service Data(USSD).

The House of Representatives Friday passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, as the minority caucus staged a walkout, following the refusal by the presiding chairman, Ahmed Idris Wade, to retake the amendment to clause 52 which seeks to allow electronic transmission (e-transmission) of election results.

The minority caucus briefing journalists later said they are totally disappointed in the Deputy Speaker, as well as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) team, who they said told blatant lies about not having adequate network coverage to enable electronic transmission of results.

