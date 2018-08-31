Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the house of representatives, has returned to Nigeria after two months treating gunshot injury in the UK and US.

Bamidele, who served as the director-general of the Kayode Fayemi campaign in the Ekiti governorship election was hit by bullets in June.

A policeman had released sporadic shots at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ado-Ekiti.

He was moved to Lagos for post-surgery treatment before going abroad.

“I am happy to be back home, and I want to express gratitude to God and my family, friends and associates that have shown love to me during the period of my trial after the unfortunate incident,” Bamidele said on Thursday when he arrived in Lagos.

He thanked Nigerians and the people of Ekiti whom he said show him love while he was away receiving treatment.

“What is important today is to give glory to God, and to thank all the people that God used to pay for my hospital bills, to fly me out of Nigeria, visit me in London and the United States and to ensure that I got the best rest and treatment,” he said.

Giving an assurance that Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the APC who won the governorship poll, will provide a better leadership, the former lawmaker urged Nigerians to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“Nigerians need to be resolute in their bid to re-elect Buhari at the centre in 2019. It will be the beginning of new things and Nigerians will be happy for it,” he said.

“The understanding all of us must have is that President Buhari may not have done what he did in the last few years if not for corruption fighting back, most of the things we are seeing in the country now are organised response by people who feel his administration has not allowed them to do what we have known them for in this country.”

He said in a few days, he would share his thoughts with Nigerians on the achievements of the president.