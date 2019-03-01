



A senator-elect in Ekiti State, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as a victory for the poor masses .

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday to congratulate President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) political family across the nation, Bamidele said this opportunity given by Nigerians provide a veritable platform for APC-led federal government to further tackle corruption, insurgency and unemployment that are pillaging the economy and creating crises in the polity.

“This victory is for the poor Nigerian masses. Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, a few cabals had been leveraging on their strong tentacles across the geopolitical zones to dictate to the President to protect their biddings and fast-growing economic empires.

“The buildup to the February 23 presidential poll vividly showed a massive gang up against President Buhari, but Nigerians spoke through the ballots that our collective patrimony should not be cornered by few highly privileged individuals.”

“The opposition tried to debase President Buhari’s strides in the fight against corruption via the virility of the EFCC and ICPC and introduction Treasury Single Accounts (TSA), as well as the revitalisation of the economy through diversification process, but Nigerians refused to be deluded because they knew the values these had added to our wellbeing.

“I want to salute Nigerians for their doggedness and steadfastness, culminating in this cheering victory. This victory would further invigorate the APC’s spirit to be able to work more and make Nigeria work in all spheres.”

Bamidele advised the APC across the nation to go back to the drawing board and redouble efforts to be able to replicate the same feats in the Governorship and National Assembly elections.