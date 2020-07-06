The Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment.
Abegunde said he would communicate his next line of action within the next 24 hours.
It was, however, gathered that he would be defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party soon.
Abegunde is a close friend to the defected deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
