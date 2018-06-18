The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has promised its members vying for different elective positions free and fair primaries.

The Chairman of the PDP in the state, Clement Faboyede, stated this on Monday in Akure when Funmilola Ademoyegun picked an expression of interest form at the party’s secretariat.

Ademoyegun is seeking to represent Ileoluji/Okeigbo Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that governorship and state assembly elections would hold on March 2, 2019.

Faboyede said he was happy the party did not lose any of its members to the recent defection of former the governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, to Labour Party.

The chairman said that while there were many posters and aspirants on social media, the party only recognises those who pick forms from the secretariat.

He said: “Our primaries will be free and fair, we don’t want our aspirants to waste money on primaries, let us work for candidates that would emerge eventually.

“The masses are supporting the opposition now.”

Ademoyegun, on her part, said she was proud to be a member of the party in the state and would serve her people diligently if given the opportunity.

She said: “I believe the legislature is the bedrock of democracy and provides an untapped opportunity to make positive difference through people-centered legislation and effective oversight on the executive arm of government.

Ademoyegun said: “Increasing women’s representation in government can empower women and this is necessary to achieve gender parity.”