



Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primaries for the Owo/Ose federal constituency has been cancelled.

The Electoral Committee of the party ordered fresh primary to be conducted in the constituency after noticing irregularities during the process.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the PDP Committee’s Chairman, Bimbo Adepoju, Secretary, Modupe Johnson and member, Dayo Ogunmodede.

According to the electoral committee, the conduct of the primary election was allegedly characterized by irregularities and did not follow PDP election guidelines and constitution.

Sodiq Obanoyen was declared winner of Wednesday’s primaries while the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Bode Ayorinde came second in the nullified exercise.