



Leaders of People Democratic Party members (PDP) in Ondo state have asked the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu to reassign their case on local and state Congresses pending before the State High Court.

There have been disputes in some Local Governments over the outcome of the PDP Local and State congresses.

While some have gone to court to challenge the outcome of the congress, others have sought the intervention of leadership of the party in the dispute.

The PDP leaders from Akoko Northeast Local Government in a petition to the Chief Judge said they have lost confidence in the ability of Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi to dispense justice in their matter pending before him.





According to the leaders which include Tosin Daniyan, Aliyu Nurudeen and 15 others in their letter to Chief Judge said they “could not get justice from Justice Olorundahunsi in the case pending before the court.

The letter reads “we are reiterating the fact that it is easy for the camel to pass through the needle of a hole than to get justice served before the Hon. Justice Olorundahunsi who is the presiding judge.

“The claimants thus have their leader who is sponsoring their case in person of Mr Bode Obanla who is a very close friend of Hon. S. Olorundahunsi.

It further said that “The Claimants in their report have said that they have no confidence in the presiding judge and in view of this urges the chief judge in the Ondo state high court to consider their request as a matter of urgency.”