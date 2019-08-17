<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State government on Saturday said it has been justified over the alarm it raised about four weeks ago that a blackmail machinery was going to be unleashed in the state by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It noted that some envious outbursts are caused by certain underlying issues.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said; “in this particular case, it is not our fault that a group of persons are hunted by their collective inadequacy because most jealousy is rooted in feelings of inadequacy.

“The feeling of inadequacy emerges as a reaction or solution to those feelings of undone things on the part of PDP.

“In this instance, we do not expect a group of persons, who for lack of capacity, mere desperation for power and profligacy, left so many things undone, to clap for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu when the people of the Ondo State are in common agreement that the face of infrastructure has changed.

“It will be uncharitable to think that some persons will wait to be reminded of their ignoble past when under Governor Akeredolu, within two and half years, development has heightened unimaginably.

The statement noted that taking these tissues of lies to the undeserved ambience of reaction is to raise the bar beyond the display of ignorance by the PDP.

Ojogo said “as a Government, we shall not consider any opposition content as inimical. It is part of democracy.

“Just as we continue to resist, as we have resolved over time, the alluring temptation and pressure to look deep into the past, disallowing PDP a little space for their mindless shamelessness will be unkind on the part of the media, but it is not time to talk yet”.