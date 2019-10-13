<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter and its All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart have been trading words over alleged funding of re-election of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye, and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, alleged that Akeredolu had surreptitiously begun moves to fund the re-election of the Bello from the state treasury.

The statement further alleged that Bello substantially funded Akeredolu’s election in 2016, adding that Akeredolu wanted to compensate Bello the same way.

PDP, however, expressed fear of misappropriation of the state resources, noting that rather than squandering the resources on Kogi election, the education and health sectors of the state should be attended to.

According to the statement, “In a state that has not been able to build on the legacies of past leaders and where cost of project execution has been shrouded in secrecy, it would be tantamount to citizens’ disdain for our government to seek to finance an election in our sister state with resources obtained from burdening our people.”

Reacting to the allegations, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Alex Kalejaye dismissed the allegations as sheer mischievous claims.

He said: “For the records, the state chapter plans to set up a committee that has a clear assignment: To boost the morale of our party members in Kogi State.”

Kalejaiye described as spurious the allegations on the poor funding of the health sector, saying “the party wishes to declare with all sense of modesty that the current administration has so far employed about half a million health workers to ensure quality health services.

“The government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has expended billions of Naira on several medical equipment; imported for the wellbeing of our people.

“Besides, the government has upgraded and expanded additional five general hospitals to boost healthcare delivery in our dear state.”