The PDP candidate for Ondo North senatorial district, Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, has expressed appreciation to the leadership of his party at the state and senatorial level for his victory at the primary election.

Alonge also appreciated his supporters and everyone that worked for his victory at the primary election of the PDP.

He particularly expressed his gratitude to the state party Chairman, Engr. Clement Faboyede, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure.

He also appreciated the PDP Chairman in Ondo North, Dr. Lanre Adeleye, and the entire district leadership for working assiduously for his victory.

The statement reads: “My debt of appreciation goes to the state party Chairman, Engr. Clement Faboyede for ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants in the primary election. His unbiased leadership has not only made my victory possible at the primaries, but it has also ensured that sanctity of the election result is upheld”.

Alonge has also showered appreciations on Akogun Tokunbo Modupe and Saka Lawal who were his fellow contestants in the primary election.