



Ondo State Deputy Governor, Ajayi Agboola, says he has no immediate plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing the party’s governorship primaries.

Newsmen recall that Eyitayo Jegede had emerged winner in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo State capital ahead of Agboola.

Ajayi, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for PDP after a fallout with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, last month, stated this on Friday in a statement by his campaign team member, Director-General Kola Ademujimi.





“On behalf of His Excellency, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, Deputy Governor of Ondo State, we wish to thank all our supporters across the eighteen Local Government Areas of the State for an uncommon doggedness, commitment and excellent outing at the PDP Governorship Primaries on Wednesday.

We also wish to appreciate and commend our Principal, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi for displaying maturity, level-headedness in the face of provocation and campaign of calumny. He proved that he is a grassroots politician by polling 657 votes, coming second in a contest amongst seven other aspirants, barely thirty days after rejoining the PDP.

“We are equally using this medium to state unequivocally that PDP remains our party and we, therefore, want all our supporters to remain loyal to the Party as we work towards the way forward,” the statement read.