



Ahead of the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, the youth wing of the party has called on the leadership of the party to be free and fair in the conduct of the primary election of the party scheduled for next month.

The youths under the auspices of Democratic Reformation Force (DRF) who also called on the leaders of the party to provide a level playing field for all aspirants, to shore up the chances of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The youths warned against inducement of delegates for the party’s primaries if the party really wants to win the election, and vowed to resist the alleged financial inducement being made by Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, to woo party members to support his aspiration.

The PDP youths under the auspices of Democratic Reformation Force (DRF) described as shameful the move by some members of the party to dump their preferred aspirants for Ajayi.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Coordinator of the DRF in the state, Prince Ojo Olatunji, said Chief Eddy Olafeso, Eyitayo Jegede, Sola Ebiseni and Banji Okunomo were leading PDP aspirants before the Deputy Governor joined the race but they have been losing their supporters after Ajayi’s defection.





Olatunji said it was unimaginable to see party members who endure pains and hunger for four years dumping their aspirants who have been oiling the party’s machinery for the Deputy Governor saying Ajayi wants to reap where others have laboured.

Olatunji stated that the Ondo PDP youths would rather join the campaign train of any of the aspirants as a way of rewarding party loyalty rather than supporting the deputy governor

He urged the party national leadership to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants and said “we have remained loyal and committed to this party for the last four years. The party’s leadership must not allow money politics to wish away our seat.

“Anybody is allowed to support any aspirant but the method of using money to woo supporters of other aspirants is the highest level of deceit.

“Those of us in the DRF of the Ondo PDP has pledged to support Okunomo and we have also begun mass mobilisation to counter any move of Ajayi.”

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo, declined comment on the issue.

Ajayi, last Sunday, resigned from the APC and joined the PDP where he hoped to contest for the governorship election.