A lawmaker, representing Ondo South Senatorial, Nicholas Tofowomo, has predicted that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will defeat All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state 2020 governorship election.

The lawmaker made the prediction when he hosted PDP leaders and stakeholders at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by his media aide, he urged PDP leaders to agree on a credible candidate among the aspirants jostling for the governorship election.

“PDP will defeat APC in the next year’s election if our leaders can prune down the present 13 governorship aspirants and agree on just one credible candidate.

“Ondo South PDP will produce the next governor because our district is the stronghold of our party and there is no room for deputy slot,” he said.

