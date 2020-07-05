



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a screening appeal panel for the Ondo State 2020 gubernatorial primaries.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), on Sunday in Abuja, said the panel would be chaired by Sen. Gyang Dung.

Akobundu said that the nomination of the party members to serve on the screening appeal panel was approved by the party’s NWC.





Members of the panel include Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, Chief Austin Umahi, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief G.T. Kataps, Theophilus Shan, Sen. Ibrahim Kazaure and Sen. Kola Balogun.

Others are: Dr Bolanle Ogundiran, Hon. Rimamde Shawulu, Hajiya Hassana Dikko, Mrs Christine Akpan, and Uzoma Abonta as Secretary.

“The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the screening of all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State,” Akobundu said.