



Ahead of Ondo state governorship election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, has picked his running mate.

He is Olumide Ogunje, a 42-year-old lawyer from Irele area of Ondo state.

This is according to the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.





Newsmen report that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a couple of days ago announced Lucky Ayedatiwa, a former

former representative of the state on the NDDC board as his running mate.

Ondo governorship election is billed to hold on October 10, 2020.