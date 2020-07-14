



An interest group, Ilaje Advancement Forum, has said it is time for Ilaje in Ondo Southern Senatorial district to produce the next governor of Ondo State.

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Charles Adebanjo, stated this on Tuesday in Akure during a press conference to address issues ahead of party primaries coming up later in the month.

Newsmen report that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold their primaries on July 20 and July 22 respectively.

Adebanjo said that the group had been working round the clock in the last one year to ensure that the legitimate right of Ilaje was not denied it.

He described Ilaje as the only major tribe in Ondo State that had not produced a governor or deputy since the creation of the state in 1976.

“We are gathered here today, as the voice of the Ilaje nation and we are officially bringing to the public space our stand at Ilaje Advancement Forum, in respect of the forthcoming governorsahip election in Ondo State.





“We stand for Ilaje agenda and nothing more, and this our stance is solely premised on justice and fair play, which are the hallmark of all the beautiful democracies in the world.

“For the records, in the last one year, we have written to all the major political parties on the need for them to feature only an Ilaje candidate, if they are desirous of winning.

“We have written to the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus and the Accord Party Chairman.

“We have equally written to both the former National Chairman of APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and the current Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“More importantly, we have also written to the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to mention but a few. They have all acknowledged our letters,” he said.

The group also used the opportunity to call on the state House of Assembly to reinstate the suspended member, representing Ilaje constituency II, Mr Favour Tomomewo, so that she could continue to serve as the voice of Ilaje people.