



The factions of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ondo State have produced two governorship candidates thereby deepening the crisis in the party.

While a faction conducted it’s primary at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital, the other faction held theirs in Ondo Town which is about 45 kilometres away from the state capital.

An educationalist, Tope Fasua, emerged as the candidate of a faction at the party’s secretariat in Akure while the other faction produced Alhaji Adekunle Saliu at a primary heald at Motel Place in Ondo Town.

Fasua emerged after two other contestants, Mr Festus Owolola and Otunba Bamidele Oduwale, withdrew from the race.

The National Vice Chairman, South West, of the SDP, Mr Bade Falade, said eight delegates were accredited from each of the 18 local government areas.

He said; “Fasua emerged as our candidate for the Oct. 10 election when the other aspirants stepped down for him.





“Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr Peter Oyeleye Fasua is hereby returned elected as the candidate of SDP for the Ondo State governorship election,” he said.

Fasua said the SDP was in the race to bring good dividend of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

However, at the parallel primary of the party held in Ondo Town, Saliu emerged through affirmative motion and conducted by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alfa Mohammed.

National Secretary of the party who also doubles as the chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Hussein Saleh Dass and National Welfare Officer of the party, Prince Wale Aladeoba, were in attendance.

Two other aspirants, Otunba Olorunfemi Adeniyi and Barrister Abiola Olawole announced their withdrawal from the race before the election.

Alhaji Adekunle Saliu was thereafter elected with overwhelming “Yes” votes by delegates.