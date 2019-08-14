<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday boasted that the next governorship election would be a walkover for the party, saying ”the indicators are unambiguous”

The party enthused to currently lead a government that is sensitive and responsive to the needs and overall wellbeing of the good people of the State.

To this end, the ruling party in a statement by its spokesman, Alex Kalejaiye said:” we harbour no doubts that God is happy with the APC-led government and the people are rejoicing”.

It said contrary to speculative analyses, some of which are designed to explore underlying motives, the Ondo State chapter of the APC is neither dying nor growing weak.

The State Executive, the statement added was not factionalised nor disenchanted with a government that has made the party proud, and created an atmosphere of confidence and trust between government and the governed.

According to the party,” the State Working Committee (SWC), is deeply preoccupied with its continuous duty of ensuring, and sustaining oneness and unity of members without prejudice. The SWC has no regards for camps or groups.

“The APC-led government has never slacked in the construction of quality roads, provision of potable water, massive investment in Agriculture and the health sector, creation of industrial hub in the State. All these are being done without compromising on the welfare and morale of the engine-room of government.

“It is germane to state emphatically that no serious-minded government, that is determined to make indelible marks, can jettison the above activities for weekly empowerment”.

APC appreciated the untainted efforts and sacrifices of leaders that are forward-looking on matters of concern to the State chapter.

It is further banking on the unprecedented goodwill of the people, come next year, to ride on waves of electoral victory, and sustainability of developmental strides.