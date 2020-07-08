



The All Progressives Congress Screening Committee for the Ondo Governorship primary, on Wednesday, began the screening of its aspirants for the party primary.

This was confirmed by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his Facebook page.





He said, “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinizing all documents amongst other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices for the committee members. Very professional and courteous.”

It was also gathered that the party has settled for indirect primary in line with an earlier letter written to the INEC by the Adams Oshimohole-led NWC before it was sacked.