



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the resignation and defection of the duo of Deputy Governor, Agbola Ajayi and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as unreasonable selfish ambition.

National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan Udoedehe, chided the duo during the inauguration of the Ondo State governorship screening and Appeal Committees at the party’s national secretariat.

Adding that their action was skewed towards personal, rather than collective interest, he said; “In the last few months, our party has been rocked by crisis, in several states, including Ondo State, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest for the governorship elections of the State.

“We should all be aware, that personal ambition could often lead people to act unreasonably, and in a manner skewed towards personal, rather than collective interest, as in this case.





“As a party, we should however, not be swayed from our avowed course, because our party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice, we should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars.

“In the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our party in the Ondo governorship elections, will be subject to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the aspirants, and subsequently, providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

“Kindly note that your actions in this regard, could either make or mar the Party’s image; so I urge you to proceed in the strength of your mandate, and do your best, bearing in mind that the reward for satisfactory performance is promotion,” he said.