All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter has assured the United States Consular General that it would ensure the forthcoming governorship election in the state is violence-free, particularly among the party members.

State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin gave the assurance when he received a team of political observers from the United States Consulate General Office, Lagos at the party Secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday.

He stated that APC is a party diligently serving the people and having a positive impact on the economy of the state, therefore there’s no reason for it to resort to violence to win an election.

Adetimehin emphasized that APC was the only party with a viable presence in all the 203 wards of the state, expressing confidence that the party would enjoy “a smooth ride to victory” at the poll.

He queried why anyone sure of emerging victorious at a poll would encourage thuggery.





“Why would you need to encourage thuggery in an election you are sure is going to be a walkover for your party?

“We won’t encourage thuggery; we would rather sell our candidate to the people of Ondo State by reminding them all we have been able to do for them with the mandate they gave us. We don’t believe in violence,” Adetimehin said.

He, however, disclosed that no governorship aspirant has visited the party’s State Working Committee to indicate intention.

Adetimehin commended Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for transforming the state economy with unparalleled attention on road construction.

The leader of the team, Jillian Itharat, a Political Officer at the United States Consulate General Office in Lagos, explained that the team covers political development in the South West.

According to Itharat, the team was in the state to familiarise themselves with political parties, and have good knowledge of the situation of things on the ground ahead of the gubernatorial election.