



A few hours to the commencement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ondo State, two more aspirants have stepped down from the gubernatorial race for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The two aspirants are Jimi Odimayo and Nath Adojutelegan. This latest development brings the total number of those who have stepped down to four.

Newsmen earlier reported the withdrawal of Ifeoluwa Oyedele and Olusegun Abraham. They reportedly said they withdrew from the race to move the party forward.

There are now seven aspirants ready to contest with the governor in today’s primary.

They are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.





One of them, Kekemeke, who appeared on a TVC interview on Monday morning said he has lost confidence in the process that led to an indirect primary selection mode and also alleged that the committee, led by the Kogi State Governor, Yayaha Bello, is not being fair to many of the governorship aspirants.

“I said as much to Governor Yahaya Bello and his team. They were handing the delegates list to us at exactly 11: 20 pm. I received mine at 11:22 pm on the 19th of July, and I was seeing guidelines for the first time at about 11:22 pm”

“For me, this process is unfair. It is aimed at producing a predetermined result because all we have heard about this election has been heard through government officials, Sources that are friendly or campaigning for the governor to return.”

While some of the aspirants called for postponement, Mr Bello has insisted that the primary will hold today.