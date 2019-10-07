<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr Augustine Pelemo, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

The statement read, “This directive is with immediate effect; and it underscores the need to instil sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the governor.

“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr Governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the deputy chief of staff without further delay.”