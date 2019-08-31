<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State government has been commended for prioritizing the welfare of pensioners by paying over N4 billion arrears of gratuity owed pensioners by the immediate past administration in the state.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ondo State chapter, led by its chairman, Chief Raphael Adetuwo, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr Dare Aragbaiye, in his office in Akure.

He also said that the state government has not defaulted in the monthly payment of pension to its members since the inauguration of the Akeredolu led administration in 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the union, its Secretary, Comrade Akin Sunday, appealed to the state government to commence the implementation of the approved 33 per cent pension increase for pensioners, which their counterparts at the federal level have been enjoying since 2014.

Comrade Sunday equally enjoined the state government to increase the allocation for the payment of gratuity to pensioners at both the state and council levels in order to enhance prompt payment of gratuity to workers immediately after their retirement, lamenting that so many of the retirees have died before the payment of their gratuity.

In his response, the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, charged pensioners to join hands with the state government to block all leakages of pension fund, and to alleviate the plight of their members in the state, by exposing all those who engage in collecting the pension of the dead pensioners.

Mr Aragbaiye said members of the union should desist from colluding with serving officers of the government who are extorting money from other pensioners for the purpose of facilitating payment of their gratuity, saying that the state government would no longer tolerate such corrupt practices in the system.

He said: “l know that when people are retiring, they contribute money to give officers to process their gratuity and pension. This practice is ungodly.”