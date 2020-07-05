



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mr Oluwole Moneyin and Mrs Charity Thiti, as Special Assistants on special duties and women mobilisation respectively.





Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement on Sunday in Akure said the appointments were to further strengthen the administration for optimum performance.

He further said the governor wished the new appointees the best of luck in their new positions.