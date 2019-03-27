<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Ondo State has received four petitions challenging the results of the recently-conducted National Assembly polls in the state.

Livinus Ugwu, the tribunal secretary, made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Two of the petitions were filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), one by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the other one by the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN).

In its petition, the MPN is challenging the declaration of Senator Ajayi Boroffice as winner of the Ondo-North senatorial election.

Remi Olatubora, counsel to the MPN, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) erred by unlawfully excluding the MPN from the ballot.

Olatubora is, therefore, praying that the tribunal should nullify the election and order a fresh one.

Donald Ojogo, the APC candidate, is challenging the declaration of Kolade Akinjo, the PDP standard-bearer, as the winner of the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Isaacs Kekemeke, the petitioner’s lawyer, said the declaration violated the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 elections.

Kekemeke is asking the court to declare the election inconclusive and order for a make-up election in the constituency.

In another petition, Albert Akintoye of the APC is contesting the declaration of Ikengbolu Gboluga of the PDP as the winner of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

Akintoye is claiming that he scored the majority of the lawful votes cast but that the election was manipulated by the INEC in favour of the PDP candidate.

Akintoye’s counsel, Yinka Orokoto, is seeking a declaration by the tribunal that his client is the winner of the election and not Gboluga.

Also, Abayomi Akinfemiwa of the PDP is challenging the declaration of Mayowa Akinfolarin of the APC as member-elect for Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency.

The petitioner, through his counsel, Olumide Ogunja, said election in some areas such as Odigbo, Ore, Oniparaga and Koseru were characterized by irregularities.

According to Ogunja, Akinfemiwa, having scored the highest number of lawful votes, ought to have been returned as the winner of the polls.

The tribunal is headed by Justice Nuhu Adi with Justices V.U. Okorie and K.M. Alabo as members.