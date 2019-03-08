



Ahead of Saturday’s state and Ondo South Senatorial re-run polls, the State Police Command have assured the citizenry of violence-free elections.

According to its commissioner, Undie Adie, adequate measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct.

At a stakeholders meeting in Akure, the state capital, the CP said the police would remain neutral and work for a free and fair exercise adding that trouble makers would be dealt with.

Adie said, “During the last election, there was restriction of movement and that restriction would also take place this Saturday from 6am-6pm. Anybody that violated the restriction order shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We don’t want to see anybody with fire arms before, during and after the election in Ondo state, if anyone found with weapon such would be arrested and prosecuted everyone should obey the law”.

The state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Clement Faboyede, who promised on behalf of the party members to be law abiding before, during and after the elections said they would always continue to cooperate with people in the state to ensure peace”.

Also, the Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Benson Aderosi said the party would cooperate with the security agents to ensure peaceful election.

The police chief however urged the stakeholders to desist from conduct which could lead to violence and jeopardize the upcoming elections.

Adie also called on parents to mentor their children and wards to be of good behaviour before, during and after the elections.

He added that any politician who engages in any act or negative conduct would be arrested and prosecuted no matter how highly placed.