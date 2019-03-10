



A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) simply known as Ibrahim lost his life in a boat mishap in the riverine area of Ondo State.

Ibrahim from Osun State, served as one of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) ad hoc staff during the House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

The boat mishap was said to have occurred at Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State when Ibrahim and other ad hoc staff were returning from where they served at Arogbo Ward 2.

“A speed boat returning from Arogbo ward 2 capsized at the river bank in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area after election duty on Saturday.

“Two other corps members who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The corps member who died didn’t use life jacket as at the time of the incident and all efforts to rescue him alive didn’t succeed”, a source said.