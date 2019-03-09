



Contrary to penultimate Saturday Presidential/National Assembly election results in Ondo state in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a dismal outing against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), results trickling in from the 18 local governments put the APC in early lead to clinch majority seats at the State House of Assembly.

Although the results were yet to be officially collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), results from units to units signed by various party agents showed that APC was coasting home to victory.

However, allegations of vote buying and ballot box snatching were more pronounced, while there was poor turn out of voters unlike the previous election.

There was no governorship election in the state, which assumably made the exercise violent-free, the contestants for the House of Assembly election in the APC, PDP and Social Democratic Party (SDP) across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state were alleged to buy votes openly with impunity.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had earlier while casting his votes in Owo, decried the apathy shown by the electorate during the polls.

He mobilised people to come out and exercise their franchise, stressing that the State Assembly was crucial aimed at choosing people at the grassroots that would represent their constituencies to facilitate good governance.