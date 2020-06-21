



Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi resigned from the APC on Sunday at Ward 2, Apoi in Eseodo local government.





The Ondo Deputy Governor immediately picked membership card of the People’s Democratic Party immediately at his ward where he resigned.

It is speculated that nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly would joined him to officially defect to the PDP on Monday.