Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi has debunked the rumours that he was scheming for the top position at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to a statement by his spokesman, Leke Akeredolu, the sponsors of the report are interested in blackmailing the deputy governor for the purpose of heating up the polity ahead of 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

“Agboola Ajayi cannot be sneezing and also be whispering at the same time. He is contented with his current position as the elected deputy governor of the state.

“We also see the report as an attempt to pitch the deputy governor against his boss, Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and to finally cause disaffection between them.

“Let me clearly state that the deputy governor has neither lobby, nor has the intention to become the NDDC Managing Director.

“It is bewildering and laughable that those behind the news story would allege that Agboola Ajayi has been making secret consultations with his alleged associates without the knowledge of his boss, Arakunrin Akeredolu.

“We are challenging these busybody politicians to come out with evidences or desist from causing acrimony between the governor and his deputy.

“We will like to inform the general public that the same set of politicians peddling the rumours about the purported resignation of the deputy governor to contest against his boss in 2020, are the same set of people behind NDDC published news story.”