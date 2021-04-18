



Immediate past Deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, has challenged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to focus on find solutions to series of serious problems facing the state rather engaging in frivolities.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday by the former deputy governor.

He said to avoid being used as an excuse by the administration for not facing squarely the problems of the state, the vehicles in his possession would be returned to the state.

The statement reads inter alia: “It is in my interest and in the interest of all of us that this current administration demonstrates good governance, transparent policy making and effective change.





“Unfortunately members of the inner circle of the Governor have decided to prioritise their time to harass me on a number of issues, most especially with regards to the return of vehicles. I had hoped these petty interactions would have ceased after the recent inauguration.

“To be clear – if the return of these two vehicles will make the administration focus more on the avalanche of pressing needs, challenges and predicaments facing the state most especially insecurity, the absence of governance and unpaid salaries across the entirety the Ondo public sector – then I’m ready to make the sacrifice and return the two vehicles which they so desperately need. I am not the problem of the present administration. I have moved on.”